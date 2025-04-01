x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kancha Gachi Bowli lands issue reaches Delhi

Published on April 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
No Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court
image
Kancha Gachi Bowli lands issue reaches Delhi
image
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Shares Her View of India from Space
image
Supreme Court Orders Former GGH Superintendent to Cooperate in RRR Torture Case
image
LIVE : రణరంగంగా HCU.. HCUలో టెన్షన్.. టెన్షన్..!

Kancha Gachi Bowli lands issue reaches Delhi

The issue of Kancha Gachi Bowli lands reached national capital. At a time when University of Hyderabad students are holding serious protests over TSIIC officials cutting trees in the area to facilitate auction of lands, BJP MP K Laxman raised the issue in Rajyasabha on Tuesday.

“Telangana Government is erasing many valuable tree species, animals and birds by ruthlessly cutting off green cover in the Hyderabad Central University lands. Revanth Reddy Govt is destroying flora and fauna to make money by selling lands belonging to HCU. There is no Ambedkar Constitution in Telangana. There is Rahul-Revanth Constitution in the state. CM Revanth Reddy is selling valuable lands to pay tax to Congress High Command,” said MP K Laxman, raising the issue in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, BJP MPs from Telangana met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to complain on Telangana Government in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Etela Rajendar and others met Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Union Govt allotted Hyderabad Central University to Telangana during the first Telangana agitation. There has been disagreement between HCU and Telangana Government even in the past. Supreme Court had clearly ordered not to allot those lands to any other purpose. But Revanth Reddy Sarkar has been behaving brutally, as it wants to make about Rs 40,000 Cr by selling Kancha Gachibowli lands,” said senior MP Etela Rajendar, speaking after meeting Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While BJP leaders turned Kancha Gachi Bowli issue into a national issue, on the otherside, HCU students are continuing their protesting at the site, raising their voice against TSIIC cutting trees in large numbers in the area.

Next No Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court Previous NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Shares Her View of India from Space
else

TRENDING

image
No Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court
image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram film from October
image
Naga Vamsi takes a Direct Dig on Websites

Latest

image
No Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court
image
Kancha Gachi Bowli lands issue reaches Delhi
image
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Shares Her View of India from Space
image
Supreme Court Orders Former GGH Superintendent to Cooperate in RRR Torture Case
image
LIVE : రణరంగంగా HCU.. HCUలో టెన్షన్.. టెన్షన్..!

Most Read

image
Kancha Gachi Bowli lands issue reaches Delhi
image
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Shares Her View of India from Space
image
Supreme Court Orders Former GGH Superintendent to Cooperate in RRR Torture Case

Related Articles

Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event