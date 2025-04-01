Kancha Gachi Bowli lands issue reaches Delhi

The issue of Kancha Gachi Bowli lands reached national capital. At a time when University of Hyderabad students are holding serious protests over TSIIC officials cutting trees in the area to facilitate auction of lands, BJP MP K Laxman raised the issue in Rajyasabha on Tuesday.

“Telangana Government is erasing many valuable tree species, animals and birds by ruthlessly cutting off green cover in the Hyderabad Central University lands. Revanth Reddy Govt is destroying flora and fauna to make money by selling lands belonging to HCU. There is no Ambedkar Constitution in Telangana. There is Rahul-Revanth Constitution in the state. CM Revanth Reddy is selling valuable lands to pay tax to Congress High Command,” said MP K Laxman, raising the issue in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, BJP MPs from Telangana met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to complain on Telangana Government in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Etela Rajendar and others met Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Union Govt allotted Hyderabad Central University to Telangana during the first Telangana agitation. There has been disagreement between HCU and Telangana Government even in the past. Supreme Court had clearly ordered not to allot those lands to any other purpose. But Revanth Reddy Sarkar has been behaving brutally, as it wants to make about Rs 40,000 Cr by selling Kancha Gachibowli lands,” said senior MP Etela Rajendar, speaking after meeting Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While BJP leaders turned Kancha Gachi Bowli issue into a national issue, on the otherside, HCU students are continuing their protesting at the site, raising their voice against TSIIC cutting trees in large numbers in the area.