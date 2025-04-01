NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Shares Her View of India from Space

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams described India as “amazing” when viewed from space. During a recent NASA press conference, Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore shared their experiences after safely returning to Earth following a nine-month stay at the International Space Station.

Sunita explained that whenever the ISS passed over the Himalayas, Butch Wilmore would capture the beautiful snow-capped mountains with his camera. The duo shared their space journey experiences with media representatives during the press conference.

When asked how India looked from space, Sunita enthusiastically replied that it appeared breathtaking. She noted that while passing over eastern regions like Gujarat and Mumbai, fishing boats along the coastline served as signals for them. She described how India’s landscape featured networks of lights extending from major cities to smaller towns.

Sunita expressed her desire to visit India soon, the birthplace of her father. She wants to meet relatives and locals to share her space experiences with them. She praised India as a wonderful democratic nation that is making significant achievements in space exploration and standing tall among spacefaring countries. Sunita added that she feels proud of her Indian heritage.