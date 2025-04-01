No Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing charges for his alleged comments and he landed into serious trouble. The Supreme Court today refused to release the passport of Ranveer Allahbadia as the case is under investigation. His remarks on sex and parents went viral and he received serious criticism. He made these unusual comments on the comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent’. The Supreme Court said that the plea of Ranveer Allahbadia to release his passport would be considered only after the investigation is concluded.

The court also extended its order giving him interim protection from arrest over police cases registered. The top court ordered protection for Ranveer Allahbadia after calling his comments dirty. Ranveer Allahbadia said that he is unable to travel abroad for shows and this is impacting his livelihood. The investigation in this case is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.