Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan gets 24 cuts in Re-censor

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is a massive hit in Kerala and overseas. The film landed into a controversy after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh objected to certain scenes in the film, comparing them with 2002 Gujarat riots. Mohanlal issued a public apology so that the controversy will not get bigger and impact the box-office numbers. The team went for a re-censor and the film got 24 cuts. The updated version is available in theatres from today. The censor board has also asked the makers to remove central minister Suresh Gopi’s name and mute references to the National Investigation Agency.

A vehicle that had religious symbols in the film have been removed. A woman assault scene was removed from the film. The cuts were voluntarily made by the team to avoid the controversies and political pressure. The film was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and he also played a crucial role along with Abhimanyu Singh and Manju Warrier in other prominent roles.