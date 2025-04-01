Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Mumbai Property sold for Record Price

Muumbai has seen a huge rise in the property values. Several top celebrities and entrepreneurs have invested big in some of the prime locations of the city. Recently, Bollywood celebrities have seen the fruit after keeping their investments for years. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan who is a Interior Designer by profession has sold her 2000 sq.ft apartment in Kohinoor Altissimo in Mumbai’s Dadar West. The property was sold for a whopping amount of Rs 11.61 crores. The transaction took place on March 28th this year.

The apartment is located on the 21st floor of Kohinoor Altissimo. It is one of the luxurious apartment spaces of Mumbai. Kohinoor Altissimo is a new apartment complex which is ready-to-move-in. Gauri Khan earns big as an Interior Designer and she is currently renovating their home Mannat in Mumbai.