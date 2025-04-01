Vijay’s Jana Nayagan sold for Record Price

Tamil Superstar and Ilayathalapathy Vijay is making his political debut and his last film is titled Jana Nayagan. The film directed by H Vinoth is in the final stages of shoot and the team will have ample time for the post-production work. The makers recently announced that Jana Nayagan will hit the screens on January 9th, 2026. The makers have sealed the biggest ever digital deal among Vijay’s films. Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of all the languages for a whopping Rs 121 crores.

KVN Productions is investing big money on the film and they are closing all the deals. Vijay is said to have charged Rs 200 crores for the film. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Bobby Deol is essaying the role of the lead antagonist. Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain are playing other important roles in Jana Nayagan. Reports said that Jana Nayagan is the remake of Telugu blockbuster film Bhagavanth Kesari but the makers are tightlipped about the news.