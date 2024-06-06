Kangana Ranaut get slapped by a Security Personnel

Newly elected MP and actress Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force guard at the Chandigarh airport for “disrespecting farmers”. The incident took place when Ms Ranawat, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, was about to board a flight to Delhi. The alleged slapper of the new MP has been identified as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur. She was suspended and a first information complaint (FIR) was registered against her.

After punching Ms Ranawat, the woman constable reportedly told the actor that she disrespected farmers, citing, among other things, the 15-month farmers’ strike over agricultural laws and legal guarantees. Minimum Support Price 2020-21 Mobile footage shows Miss Ranaut being escorted by a group of security personnel to a checkpoint where she is talking to some CISF officers. Sources said the CISF commander has taken cognizance of the incident and is investigating the constable.