Kangana Ranaut sells off her Office Space for Record Price

Actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut has sold her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai. According to the report, the actress sold the property for a whopping amount of Rs 32 crores. Kangana, who is awaiting her film Emergency, first bought the bungalow in September 2017 for Rs 20.7 crore. The actor used this space as an office for her production house Manikarnika Films. According to the documents, the bungalow has a built-up area of 3,075 square meters and a parking space of 565 square meters. The deal was officially registered on September 5, 2024, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 crores and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

For those who don’t know, this is the same property that was inspected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020. In September of the same year, the PMC demolished part of Kangana’s office in Bandra citing illegal constructions. After the Bombay High Court issued an interim order on September 9th, the demolition was stopped. Kangana then filed a case against the BMC, seeking Rs 2 crore in damages. Meanwhile, Kangana’s upcoming film is Emergency which is delayed due to Board of Film Censors (CBFC) certification issues.

On September 6, Kangana shared a post on X and revealed that a new release date will be announced soon. Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in important roles.