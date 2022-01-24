Kangana Ranaut steps in to support South Films

Controversial actress Kangana Ranaut is the recipient of national awards and she has done exceptional films in her career. The actress never hesitates to express her views on films, filmmakers and actors. Kangana Ranaut called the content of South Superstars are ‘Such a Rage’. These comments came after Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise emerged as one of the biggest hits in North in 2021. Kangana Ranaut explained why South Indian content and actors are making it to the North Indian market.

Her statement told “Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage…1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernized, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled. They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them”. Kangana said that the South Indian actors and filmmakers should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them. Kangana also referred to the KGF franchise which is a super hit and the second part has been carrying huge expectations. KGF: Chapter 2 will release in summer and Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens in December this year.