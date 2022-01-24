Pic Talk: Adorable Katrina Kaif from Maldives

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is happily married to actor Vicky Kaushal and their wedding clicks and videos went viral all over. The actress is now holidaying in Maldives and she posted a bunch of adorable clicks from her vacation. Katrina Kaif stunned everyone in a floral outfit and looked hot enough in the clicks. She carried a beautiful smile on her face in these clicks. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. She is also the leading lady in Phone Bhoot and has several other projects lined up.

