Buzz: Allu Arjun’s pan-Indian film on Cards?

Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Stylish Star Allu Arjun signed a film for Tamil top production house Lyca Productions. The production house released Pushpa: The Rise in Tamil Nadu and they made decent profits. The production house also paid a decent advance for the actor after the release of Pushpa. The latest news making rounds say that top director Atlee is all set to direct this project and it will be produced by Lyca Productions.

The meeting went on recently and Atlee is yet to narrate the script. The film is said to be a pan-Indian attempt and the project starts rolling once the duo completes their current projects. Allu Arjun will soon start the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule in the direction of Sukumar and the film is expected to release in December. He also has a commitment for Boyapati Sreenu and the shoot starts this year. Atlee is currently directing Shah Rukh Khan’s film which is expected to release this year. More details on Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film will be out soon.