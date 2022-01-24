BJP uses Atmakur card: Central minister calls on jailed district president

The BJP is trying to fully capitalize on the Atmakur issue in which its district chief Budda Srikanth Reddy has been put behind the bars. Srikanth Reddy, who was attacked by a mob, is now behind the bars. His car too was damaged in the incident. The BJP has taken up this issue and is slamming the minority appeasement by the YSRCP government.

Already senior leaders like state chief Somu Veerraju and party affairs co-convener Sunil Deodhar have called on Srikanth Reddy, who is now in the prison. They have also undertaken several protest programmes in the Rayalaseema region. Now, the latest to visit Srikanth Reddy is union minister of state for foreign affairs Muralidharan. He called on Srikanth Reddy on Monday and held discussions with him.

Speaking on the occasion, Muralidharan said that communisalim was raising its ugly head after Jagan took over reins of power. He said that there is a spurt in Islamic fundamentalism in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the ruling YSRCP was encouraging communal tendencies.

He said that a conspiracy was on to kill Srikanth Reddy. He demanded that all the cases against Srikanth Reddy be lifted immediately and he be set free. He said that the YSRCP spoke in one tone before it came to power and another tone after grabbing power. State BJP chief Somu Veerraju, Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh, MLC Vakati Ramesh, former minister Adinarayana Reddy and other BJP leaders accompanied him.