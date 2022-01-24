Shocking: Netflix shelves Baahubali: Before the Beginning

After the super success of Baahubali franchise, top digital giant Netflix planned a web series named Baahubali: Before the Beginning. The web series narrates the story of Shivagami and Wamiqa Gabbi was roped in for the role. Netflix was not impressed with the content and Praveen Sattaru, Deva Katta are on the board as the directors. Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta are brought on to the board as the new directors and the scriptwork was completed. Mrunal Thakur is the new lead actress roped in for the role of Shivagami. The budget was revised after the new teams stepped in.

After shooting for almost 6 months, Netflix decided to shelve Baahubali: Before the Beginning completely. The proposed budget of Baahubali: Before the Beginning is Rs 150 crores. The visuals and the output were not convincing after which Netflix decided to shelve the project completely.