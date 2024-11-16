Kanguva witnesses a Huge Decline

Top Tamil actor Suriya has spent close to two years for Kanguva. The big-budget periodic action drama released on Thursday and the response is mixed. The film opened on a strong note in Tamil Nadu and the openings are decent across the Telugu states. With the negative word of mouth all over, the numbers have seen a huge decline on the second day. The film witnessed a huge drop in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. Kanguva will end up as a flop considering the numbers and the word of mouth. Suriya has worked hard for the film and his hardwork is completely wasted. Even Kanguva opened to poor response in North India.

Suriya delivered one more flop. Siva is the director of the film and UV Creations, Studio Green are the producers. The makers will also witness losses for the film. Varun Tej’s new film Matka also released on Thursday and the film was rejected badly by the audience. Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran witnessed decent growth in its third weekend. Lucky Baskhar and KA too will do well this weekend.