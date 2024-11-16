x
New Speculations on Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding

Published on November 16, 2024 by swathy

New Speculations on Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding

Keerthy Suresh has done some of the finest movies in her career. The actress hasn’t signed any new films in Telugu but she is busy with Tamil and Malayalam movies. Speculations will always continue about her wedding. It started a couple of years ago and there were strong rumors that Keerthy Suresh would get married to a politician based in Kerala. Soon, she was linked to Anirudh Ravichander and rumors said that they would get married soon. Keerthy Suresh condemned them saying that she is focused on her career and she would not get married anytime soon.

Fresh speculations say that Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot in December this year and the wedding would be a destination celebration in Goa. Speculations also said that it is an arranged marriage and Keerthy Suresh gave her nod. The actress is yet to respond to the new speculations.

Next Kanguva witnesses a Huge Decline Previous Teja Sajja about IIFA controversy
