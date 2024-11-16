x
Home > Movie News

Teja Sajja about IIFA controversy

Published on November 16, 2024 by swathy

Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja hosted IIFA Awards event that took place recently. To make fun, some jokes were played on films like Guntur Kaaram, Game Changer and others. It was taken on a lighter note by the actors but fans started trolling Teja Sajja. Rana Daggubati responded about them during his recent media interaction. Now, Teja Sajja responded about the controversy. He said that he shares a great bonding with all the actors as he worked with them as a child artist.

“The clips that are being circulated are in parts and if you watch the complete video, one will come to know that there is no controversy. The jokes are made by Rana on me and it was taken in a fun way. I have grown up working with all the top stars. I share a close relationship with everyone. I have no thought of talking in a low light on any star. It is a clear misunderstanding” told Teja Sajja. The actor delivered a super hit like Hanuman this year and he is shooting for Mirai directed by Kartik Ghattamaneni. The film produced by People Media Factory will release next year.

