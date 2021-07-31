Kannada beauty in Ram’s Next

Energetic Star Ram commenced the shoot of his next action entertainer in the direction of Lingusamy. The shoot is happening in Hyderabad and Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. Critically acclaimed actor Aadhi Pinisetty is picked up to play the role of the lead antagonist in this untitled action entertainer. Kannada beauty Akshara Gowda is now roped in and is paired beside Aadhi. The actress already joined the sets and started shooting for her portions. She will be seen in a traditional look and will be speaking in Kadapa accent in the film.

This action entertainer is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. Rockstar DSP is the music director and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. Ram beefed up for the role and he sports a new look which is kept under wraps for now. The film hits the screens next year.