Venky hints of a digital release for Drishyam 2

Victory Venkatesh tested his luck with Narappa and the film had to skip the theatrical release because of the pandemic situations. The film received rave reviews and the makers arranged a success meet last evening. The entire movie unit attended the event and during his speech, Venky thanked his fans for being patient and understanding the situation. He also thanked everyone for the response. He hinted that his next film Drishyam 2 too will head for a digital release. Venky said that he would test his luck in theatres with F3.

The makers already closed the digital deal of Drishyam 2 with Disney Plus Hostar. An official release date of the film will be announced soon. Drishyam 2 is a crime thriller that is directed by Jeethu Joseph. Suresh Productions and Aashirvaad Cinemas are the producers. Venky is heading for a long holiday to Europe and he will resume the shoot of F3 in October. The comic entertainer may hit the screens in summer next year.