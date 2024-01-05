Kannada Superstar in Ram Charan’s Next

Spread the love

Ram Charan has signed his next film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana and the filming starts in April this year. The pre-production work is happening currently and Ram Charan will wrap up the shoot of Game Changer before joining the sets of Buchi Babu’s film. As per the latest update, Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar will be seen playing a crucial role in this untitled sports drama. He himself revealed the news in a recent interview. He did not reveal much about the role or the genre of the film.

AR Rahman is on board to score the music and Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings are the producers. The film will head for a pan-Indian release next year and the movie is planned on a massive budget. An official announcement from the makers will be made about the cast and crew members.