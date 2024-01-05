Salaar 2 weeks Worldwide Collections – Decent

Spread the love

Salaar has a decent 2nd week as the film has added more than 100 cr gross in its second week. The total gross of the film is now at 562 Cr and the share is at 285.5 Cr. The film has crossed the 100 Cr mark in Nizam & 110 Cr in AP (Andhra 6 areas, Ceeded). Nizam area is a profitable venture for the distributor but Buyers in AP are yet to cross the breakeven mark. The Hindi Version is doing better now with collections more than the Telugu version in the daily tally. This weekend with be the last big weekend for the film as Sankranti films will take over most of the theatres next weekend.

Below are the area-wise shares: