Salaar 2 weeks Worldwide Collections – Decent

Salaar 2 weeks Worldwide Collections
Salaar has a decent 2nd week as the film has added more than 100 cr gross in its second week. The total gross of the film is now at 562 Cr and the share is at 285.5 Cr. The film has crossed the 100 Cr mark in Nizam & 110 Cr in AP (Andhra 6 areas, Ceeded). Nizam area is a profitable venture for the distributor but Buyers in AP are yet to cross the breakeven mark. The Hindi Version is doing better now with collections more than the Telugu version in the daily tally. This weekend with be the last big weekend for the film as Sankranti films will take over most of the theatres next weekend.

Below are the area-wise shares:

AreaWorldwide Closing Collections2 weeks Worldwide Collectionsfirst week worldwide collections5 days Worldwide Collectionsfirst weekend worldwide collectionsDay1 Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam60.30 Cr59.25 Cr51.70 Cr48.7 Cr36.30 Cr17.7 Cr55 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded20 Cr19.75 Cr16.20 Cr15.20 Cr11.95 Cr6.25 Cr25 Cr (NRA)
UA13.25 Cr12.80 Cr11.20 Cr10.69 Cr8.26 Cr3.98 Cr
Guntur8.90 Cr8.75 Cr7.92 Cr7.27 Cr5.97 Cr4 Cr
East9.10 Cr8.91 Cr7.89 Cr7.58 Cr6.20 Cr4 Cr
West6.40 Cr6.24 Cr5.48 Cr4.81 Cr3.97 Cr2.6 Cr
Krishna6.40 Cr6.27 Cr5.64 Cr5.39 Cr4.09 Cr2.07 Cr
Nellore3.95 Cr3.85 Cr3.43 Cr3.25 Cr2.61 Cr1.4 Cr
Total127.60 Cr (218.5 Cr Gross)125.82 Cr (211 Cr Gross)109.46 Cr (177.5 Cr Gross)102.92 Cr (163.5 Cr Gross)79.35 Cr (121Cr Gross)42 Cr (58Cr Gross)
Andhra66 Cr (NRA/Advance)
P&P4 Cr
AP/TS150 Cr
KA23.3 Cr (45.5 Cr Gross)22 Cr (41.2 Cr Gross)18 Cr (34.5 Cr Gross)17 Cr (32 Cr Gross)12.5 Cr (25 Cr Gross)6 Cr (11 Cr Gross)25 Cr Valued
TN12 Cr (24 Cr Gross)10.9 Cr (21.8 Cr Gross)8.5 Cr (17.5 Cr Gross)8 Cr (16.2 Cr Gross)6.5 Cr (13 Cr Gross)2.5 Cr (5 Cr Gross)
Kerala7.1 Cr (17 Cr Gross)6.75 Cr (16.25 Cr Gross)6 Cr (13.5 Cr Gross)5.5 Cr (12.3 Cr Gross)4.25 Cr (9.5 Cr Gross)2.15 Cr (4.75 Cr Gross)
North74 Cr (185 Cr Gross)64 Cr (151 Cr Gross)48 Cr (112 Cr Gross)40 Cr (92 Cr Gross)27.5 Cr (63 Cr Gross)8.65 Cr (20 Cr Gross)
TNK25 Cr Valued
ROI75 Cr Valued
Overseas58 Cr (127 Cr Gross)56 Cr (121 Cr Gross)50 Cr (104 Cr Gross)45 Cr (95 Cr Gross)36.5 Cr (76.5 Cr Gross)23 Cr (48 Cr Gross)75 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven302 Cr (617 Cr Gross)285.47 (562.25 Cr Gross)239.96 (459 Cr Gross)218.42 Cr (411 Cr Gross)166.6 Cr (308 Cr Gross)84.3 Cr (146.75 Cr Gross) 350 Cr (excluding GST)
