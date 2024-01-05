x
Exclusive: Nagarjuna acquires the rights of Naa Saami Ranga

Published on January 5, 2024

King Nagarjuna is quite strict on Naa Saami Ranga having a Sankranthi release. Srinivasaa Chitturi, the film’s producer has been hesitant considering the bunch of releases. Nag managed to sell off the non-theatrical rights and a major portion of the budget has been recovered. Now, Nagarjuna has acquired the entire theatrical rights of Naa Saami Ranga for a price of Rs 15 crores and this would be a non-refundable deal. Nagarjuna is extremely confident on the film and he acquired the entire theatrical rights.

Nag is charging Rs 10 crores remuneration for Naa Saami Ranga and he will be paying the balance amount to the producer before the film’s release. Nag also approached Dil Raju to release the film in Andhra and Telangana region. Naa Saami Ranga will release through the distributors of Dil Raju in the Telugu states. Directed by a debuntant Vijay Binny, Naa Saami Ranga is an entertainer and it has Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Mirna and Ruskhar Dhillon playing other important roles. MM Keeravani scored the music and background score for Naa Saami Ranga.

