Suriya breaks down in Tears

Tamil actor Vijayakanth passed away recently after prolonged illness. The entire Tamil film industry and political circles mourned the demise of the veteran actor. Tamil top actor Suriya could not attend the last rites of Vijayakanth as he was shooting for Kanguva. Suriya paid his last respects today in Chennai at the grave of Vijayakanth and he broke down in tears. Suriya could not control his emotions and he recalled his relation with Vijayakanth. The veteran actor was cremated with state honours in the DMDK Office. Suriya offered flowers and paid his last respects to Vijayakanth.

Speaking about it, Suriya said “Vijayakanth is like my elder brother and his loss is unbearable for me. I got an opportunity to work with him in Periya Anna and his encouragement is unmatchable. He was a celebrity during those days and he was well connected to everyone. I admire his courage. Feeling sad for not getting time to spend with him. His loss cannot be compensated” told Suriya. Vijayakanth passed away on December 28th in a private hospital in Chennai.