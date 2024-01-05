Three young actors Teaming Up

Spread the love

Tollywood young actor Teja Sajja spent ample time on Hanu Man and the superhero film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release. Teja Sajja has signed a film in the direction of Karthik Ghattamaneni and People Media Factory is on board to produce this film. This untitled project is planned on a massive budget and the latest update says two other actors joined the film. Manchu Manoj and Dulquer Salman will be playing important roles in this film.

This one too is a superhero film and a portion of the shoot got wrapped up recently. The film is also planned on a big budget. For now, the roles of Dulquer Salman and Manchu Manoj are kept under wraps. An official announcement is awaited. Karthik Ghattamaneni directed Ravi Teja’s Eagle and the film is gearing up for February release. Even before the release of Eagle, Karthik commenced the shoot of his next film.