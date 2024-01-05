x
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Jagan releases Rs 97 Cr for left-over beneficiaries

Published on January 5, 2024 by

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.97.76 crore towards bi-annual disbursal of financial assistance benefitting 68,990 left over beneficiaries under various welfare schemes from July to December 2023.

The amount would be directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries who missed the benefits under YSR EBC Nestham, Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Nethanna Nestham, YSR Kapu Nestham, YSR Vahana Mitra, Jagananna Chedodu, YSR Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tohfa and YSR Matsyakara Bharosa schemes.

The Chief Minister said it is a programme that satisfies people in every respect, government has been taking steps to extend the welfare benefits to all those who miss the welfare bus for various reasons by conducting bi-annual exercises in June-July and December-January through social audit verification.

So far, the government spent Rs 1744.76 crore towards extending financial assistance to the left-over beneficiaries under the bi-annual disbursal of financial assistance, he said. In the last 55 months, the Government has incurred a whopping Rs 2,46,551 crore benefitting eligible beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said that Government has also added 1,17,161 beneficiaries to the list of social pensioners, issued Aarogyasri health cards to 6314 new beneficiaries, new rice cards to 1,11,321 persons and house site pattas to 34,623 additional beneficiaries who missed the benefits from August to December 2023.

The government has been undertaking the bi-annual exercises regularly to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left over from the benefits of welfare schemes as it holds priority to accountability. The officials starting from village and ward secretariat staff to district collectors are working with responsibility in this regard.

