Kannada Superstar Puneeth Raj Kumar Hospitalized

Kannada top actor Puneeth Raj Kumar suffered a massive heart attack today and he was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The 46-year-old actor has been working out in the gym and he suffered a massive heart attack. e is kept on ventilator support and the reports say that his health condition is critical. The Kannada film fraternity is left in deep shock with the news and his fans are praying for his speedy recovery. A health bulletin from the hospital is expected to be out this evening. He was last seen in Santhosh Anandrram’s Yuvarathnaa that released in summer 2021. Wishing Puneeth Raj Kumar a speedy recovery.

