Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathes his last at 46

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive heart attack this morning and he was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The actor breathed his last after he was admitted to the ICU. The 46-year-old actor was working out in the gym during which he suffered a massive heart stroke. The hospital authorities declared officially that Puneeth Rajkumar passed away. The Karnataka government issued a high alert across the state after the sudden demise of Kannada Superstar. His fans are left in deep shock and the condolence wishes poured in across the country.

Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the finest actors of Kannada film industry and the entire film fraternity rushed to Vikram Hospitals to pay their last condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar. All the theatres across Karnataka are asked to shut down for the day. His last rites will be performed tomorrow. Rest in peace Puneeth Rajkumar.