Kantara (all versions) 31 days Worldwide Collections – ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER

Kantara 31 days Worldwide Collections

Kantara has breached 270cr gross worldwide with a tremendous run in all the states. It is declared as an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER with chances of grossing over 300 cr. The film is now the second-highest Kannada film of all time beating KGF-1. It has even a chance to beat KGF-2 which grossed 170cr in Karnataka. Footfalls of the film in Karnataka state are much higher than KGF-2 already.

In the Telugu States and in the USA the film is having a tremendous run as it grossed over 40 cr in the Telugu States already and is moving towards the 50 cr mark. It has beaten the recent blockbuster Vikram in the Telugu States. Telugu Version in the USA has grossed 700 thousand USD.

Area 31 Days Collections 25 days Worldwide collections Karnataka 140 cr 117 cr AP / TS 40.60 cr 29.8 cr Tamil Nadu Rs. 5.7 cr 3.3 cr Kerala 8.2 cr 3 cr North India 51.2 cr 29 cr Overseas 26.30 cr ($3.2 M) 18.20 cr ($2.21 M) Worldwide 272 cr 200.3 cr