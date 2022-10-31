Hansika Motwani’s exclusive on tieing knot

The starrer Hansika Motwani is all set for to-be-bride. The wedding bells are going to ring on 4th of December. As per the reports the wedding rituals are scheduled from 2nd to 4th of december following Haldi, mehendhi and Sangeeth. It is a planned destination wedding with friends and family flying Jaipur. The venue is planned at Mundota Fort and Palace. “Casino” theme is selected as a theme for after party following the dress code and theme from Derby to Pastels.

Reports state that the actress is heading an arranged marriage and a mutual friend reveals that its actually a love marriage. Identity of the groom is yet to be revealed officially.