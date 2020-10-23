Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983, has suffered a heart attack and undergone angioplasty surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. Kapil Dev was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency with complaint of chest pain. An emergency coronary angioplasty was performed. Currently, Kapil Dev is in ICU and under close supervision. He is stated to be stable and expected be discharged in couple of days

Kapil Dev, 63, is a known diabetic patient. Popularly known as ‘Haryana Hurricane’, Kapil Dev is one of the finest all rounders in the history of the game. He represented India for well over a decade and scripted India’s unforgettable World Cup victory in 1983 by defeating the mighty West Indies in the final at the Lord’s. The Indian team at that time was called ‘Kapil’s Devils’. He took 12 wickets and scored 303 runs in the 1983 World Cup.