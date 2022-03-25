Karan Johar acquires the rights of a South Film

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar kept a special focus on South films and he is ready to collaborate with talented actors and filmmakers from the South. He is in talks with Vijay Deverakonda for one more project after Liger. Karan Johar is also acquiring the remake rights of South Indian films and they will be remade in Hindi. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios acquired the remake rights of Malayalam sensational hit film Hridayam for a fancy price.

Karan Johar now holds the remake rights of the film in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. Hridayam is a romantic entertainer that has Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Vineeth Sreenivasan directed the film. The director for the remake is finalized currently. There are speculations that Hridayam will be remade simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Karan Johar will announce the details of the cast, crew members soon.