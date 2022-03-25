Exclusive: Sequel for Adipurush on Cards

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush. The film is directed by Om Raut and is adapted from the epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays the role of Lord Rama while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Lankesh in this periodic film. The shooting portions are completed and the film is announced for January 12th, 2023 release. The film has extensive scope for VFX work and a major budget is allocated for the same.

Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Adipurush will have a sequel soon. Om Raut pitched the idea of sequel and Prabhas responded on a positive note. The script is currently developed and the financials will be calculated soon. Prabhas is also keen to allocate dates for the sequel of Adipurush next year if he is impressed with the final script. T Series and Retrophiles will produce the film. Prabhas will soon resume the shoot of Salaar and Project K. Both these films are expected to release next year.