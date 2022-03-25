Chandrababu dares Jagan to seek mandate on three capitals

TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had asked chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek fresh mandate on three capitals plan. Criticising the government and the chief minister on the debate in the assembly on three capitals and finding fault with the high court, the TDP chief said that the YSR Congress rule in the state reminds people of the Kouravas rule in Mahabharata.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had backed the Amaravati plan when he was in opposition. He said Jagan did not oppose Amaravati and had favoured the place as it is centrally located in the state. However, he regretted that Jagan had destroyed Amaravati after winning the 2019 elections.

He further said that the high court had constitutionally reviewed the government’s plans on the capital and had given its ruling with a direction to the state government to complete the capital works in Amaravati. Finding fault with the court is undemocratic, the TDP chief said.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted the chief minister to resign from the Assembly and go to the people once again on three capitals slogan. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy should tell people about the three capitals issue and seek fresh mandate.

He accused Jagan of spreading lies in the Assembly on every issue. He said Jagan had also failed to develop the state. He said Jagan had started his governance with destruction of Praja Vedika and had built nothing in the state in the last three years.