New Release date for Prabhas’ Salaar

Pan Indian actor Prabhas is wrapping up films at a faster pace. The top actor is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the film releases early next year. The top actor is completely focused on Salaar that is directed by Prashanth Neel. Prabhas is currently holidaying abroad and he will return back to India this weekend. Prashanth Neel will focus on the promotions of KGF: Chapter 2 and the shoot of Salaar resumes in May.

The shooting portions will be completed in quick schedules as Prabhas has new commitments. The makers are keen to release Salaar during summer 2023. With Adipurush lined up for early next year release, the makers of Salaar are not in a rush. The film needs a wide and comfortable release across the country in all the languages. Salaar is a stylish action entertainer and Prabhas, Shruti Haasan are playing the lead roles. Hombale Films are the producers.