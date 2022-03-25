Nithiin signs two new Films

Young actor Nithiin is quite busy with the shoot of Macherla Niyojakavargam, an action-packed mass entertainer directed by SR Sekhar. The film is expected to hit the screens soon. Nithiin was in talks with lyricist turned director Krishna Chaitanya for a mass entertainer Powerpet but the film is shelved due to undisclosed reasons. Nithiin signed two new projects and they are finalized recently. Vakkantham Vamsi will direct the first film and the shoot commences later this year. The film is rumored to be titled Junior.

Nithiin’s home banner Shresht Movies will produce this film. After this, Nithiin will work with top director Surendar Reddy for a film. Vakkantham Vamsi penned the story and the shoot of this film commences early next year. The project too got finalized recently and an announcement will be made soon. The details about the cast, crew members of these films will be announced by the makers officially.