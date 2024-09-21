Karan Johar to direct a web-series for Netflix

Top Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is a director, producer and a distributor. He has been associated with a number of films and he is quite busy as a producer and he is a seasonal director. All his directed films are blockbusters. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are the films directed by Karan Johar. The top filmmaker is now all set to direct a web series produced by Netflix and it is planned on a record budget.

Karan Johar has been working on the script for the past few years and it is a women-centric attempt. Recently, Sanjeey Leela Bhansali directed Heera Mandi for Netflix and it is one of the most successful projects and the second installment is getting ready. Karan Johar is now all set to direct a project for Netflix and the shooting formalities will start in early 2025. The project will stream in 2026 on Netflix.