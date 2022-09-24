Karthi responds about PS1 compared to Baahubali

Baahubali will stand as a benchmark film in the history of Indian cinema. The film erased the barriers and performed well in each and every Indian language. The film opened doors and paved the path for big-budget films. Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan is releasing this month and the promotions are happening at a fast pace. The film is set in 9th century and will narrate the story of the Chola Kings. The Telugu pre-release event of Ponniyin Selvan took place in Hyderabad last night. The film was compared to Baahubali by the Tamil and the Telugu audience after the trailer was out.

Responding about the comparison, actor Karthi said “I have seen many people comparing the film with Baaubali. We already have one Baahubali and there are number of stories to be told for the audience. There are many heroes in the Indian soil. Ponniyin Selvan is a film that will impress everyone. Ponniyin Selvan is Mani Ratnam sir’s 40-year dream. Ponniyin Selvan is a best-selling novel for the past 70 years. It is a great opportunity to work with several stars. Ponniyin Selvan has adventure, romance and action” told Karthi.

Ponniyin Selvan is directed by Mani Ratnam and the film has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions are the producers. The film releases on September 30th in all the Indian languages.