Karthikeya2 3 days Worldwide Collections – Excellent

Karthikeya2 3 days Worldwide Collections

Karthikeya2 has seen excellent collections on Independence day and is the biggest day to date since the film’s release. The film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 13.70 Cr (including the Hindi version). The film will break even for most of the investors today like Nizam 4Cr, Ceeded 1.80 Cr, UA 1.70 Cr. Even some areas that are on advance basis like Nellore (45 lakhs) should also be done by tomorrow. The film is a clean Hit and it’s certain to be a Super Hit.

The film did very good business in the North India Belt on Independence day with more than 1 Cr Net whereas the opening day was just 10 lakhs. Shows have now been increased for the film. In the USA the film collected around 480 thousand dollars by the end of Monday.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area 3 Days Collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 3.69 Cr 1.15Cr Ceeded 1.55 Cr 0.53Cr UA 1.43 Cr 0.45Cr Guntur 1.01 Cr 0.40Cr East 0.92 Cr 0.30Cr West 0.64 Cr 0.20Cr Krishna 0.86 Cr 0.27Cr Nellore 0.30 Cr 0.08Cr Total 10.40 Cr 3.38Cr KA+TN 0.65 North 0.90 Cr (incl Hindi) OS 1.75 Cr Worldwide 13.70 Cr