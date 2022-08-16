Karthikeya2 3 days Worldwide Collections – Excellent

Karthikeya2 has seen excellent collections on Independence day and is the biggest day to date since the film’s release. The film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 13.70 Cr (including the Hindi version). The film will break even for most of the investors today like Nizam 4Cr, Ceeded 1.80 Cr, UA 1.70 Cr. Even some areas that are on advance basis like Nellore (45 lakhs) should also be done by tomorrow. The film is a clean Hit and it’s certain to be a Super Hit.

The film did very good business in the North India Belt on Independence day with more than 1 Cr Net whereas the opening day was just 10 lakhs. Shows have now been increased for the film. In the USA the film collected around 480 thousand dollars by the end of Monday.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area 3 Days CollectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam3.69 Cr1.15Cr
Ceeded1.55 Cr0.53Cr
UA1.43 Cr0.45Cr
Guntur1.01 Cr0.40Cr
East0.92 Cr0.30Cr
West0.64 Cr0.20Cr
Krishna0.86 Cr 0.27Cr
Nellore0.30 Cr0.08Cr
Total10.40 Cr3.38Cr
KA+TN0.65
North0.90 Cr (incl Hindi)
OS 1.75 Cr
Worldwide13.70 Cr

