Kashmir Files scripts history in Indian Cinema

One small film Kashmir Files which is based on true events that happened in Kashmir is now the topic across the country. The film opened to a fantabulous response after it got released in a limited number of screens. The film gained strength every single day and is raking massive numbers. The word of mouth is so strong that Kashmir Files is running with packed houses even on weekdays. The film had a super-strong Monday and collected Rs 15.05 crores in India. The film’s Tuesday numbers are more than Monday which never happened for any Indian film.

Kashmir Files grossed Rs 18 crores on Tuesday and this is a record. The fifth-day numbers are the highest for Kashmir Files after its release. Comparing the Tuesday numbers post-pandemic, Kashmir Files surpassed Sooryavanshi (Rs 11.22 Cr) and Gangubhai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.01 Cr) with the Tuesday numbers. Kashmir Files is expected to end up as the biggest hit in Indian cinema after the pandemic.