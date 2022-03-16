RRR Team with Ravipudi is a Hilarious Watch

Advertisement

The team of RRR resumed the promotions and as a promotional plan, successful director Anil Ravipudi interviewed Rajamouli, NTR and Charan. The entire interview was hilarious to watch and is packed with fun. Tarak dominated the entire interview and Ram Charan was smiling and he supported Tarak. NTR even pulled the leg of Anil Ravipudi frequently. NTR explaining about how Rajamouli’s dedication and discipline left them in stress was the highlight of the interview. He even imitated Rajamouli’s expressions.

Rajamouli once again clarified that NTR and Ram Charan’s roles are well balanced on screen. “The audience will get an equal empathy on both Charan and Tarak once the film gets completed,” told Rajamouli. When asked to reveal about a secret from the film, Rajamouli refused. Anil Ravipudi also mentioned about the entire family of SS Rajamouli working on the sets in a funny manner. On the whole, the interview was packed well with fun. NTR and Ram Charan’s bonding was once again exposed well through the interview. RRR is gearing up for a record release on March 25th.