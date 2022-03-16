Buzz: Allu Arjun and SS Rajamouli to join hands?

The latest big news coming from the Bollywood media says that top director SS Rajamouli will work with Stylish Star Allu Arjun soon. The country’s most successful director also met Allu Arjun recently as per the update. The basic idea for the project was penned by Vijayendra Prasad already. Rajamouli will work with Mahesh Babu soon after RRR and his project with Allu Arjun may happen during the end of 2023. Allu Arjun too gained national prominence with Pushpa: The Rise and he is preparing for the film’s sequel.

Allu Arjun is keen on pan-Indian collaborations and he is meeting various top directors of Bollywood. SS Rajamouli worked with several stars and this is the first time Bunny and Rajamouli will be teaming up. However, things are in the initial stages for now. An official announcement about the project would be made after SS Rajamouli completes his next with Mahesh Babu.