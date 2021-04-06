Katrina Kaif tested positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood is completely shattered with the second wave of coronavirus. After Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and a bunch of Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aryan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and others are tested positive for coronavirus in the recent times. With the wave reaching the peaks in Maharashtra, several biggies that are announced for summer release are pushed again further. Top Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is the latest one to get tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care” posted Katrina Kaif on her official Instagram page. Wishing Katrina a speedy recovery.