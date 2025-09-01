x
Politics

Kavitha Drops Political Bombshell on BRS

Published on September 1, 2025 by Sanyogita

Kavitha Drops Political Bombshell on BRS

In a stunning development, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has openly accused two senior leaders of her own party Harish Rao and Santosh Rao of being responsible for the controversies surrounding the Kaleshwaram project. Her remarks have sent shockwaves through the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and exposed sharp internal divisions at a time when the party is already battling an identity crisis.

Kavitha stated that while her father, former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), is now facing scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, it is not due to his actions but because of the decisions made by those he trusted. According to her, Harish and Santosh are the real culprits, and KCR is becoming the scapegoat.

This marks a significant escalation. While BRS leaders have previously questioned the motives behind external probes, this is the first time a senior party member has pointed fingers inward. Kavitha has broken the party’s long-held tradition of staying silent on internal matters.

She had already hinted at feeling sidelined after a personal letter she wrote to her father was leaked from within the party. Soon after, she was removed from an honorary post at Singareni, which only deepened speculation about her strained ties with the current leadership.

At a time when BRS leaders across districts are protesting together over the Kaleshwaram issue, Kavitha’s press meet raises serious questions. Her timing could deepen internal cracks. Any move by the party now is highly sensitive, and some even suspect she may be aligning herself closer to the Congress.

Now the bigger question is whether this latest attack signals her next move. Will Kavitha continue within BRS after challenging its senior leaders so openly? Or is she preparing the ground for a political exit or even a new formation?

Another unanswered question is KCR’s response. So far, he has remained silent, even as his daughter publicly expressed grief over the damage to his image. That silence is starting to speak louder than words.

