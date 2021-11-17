KCR back to Dharna Chowk after 10 years!

When TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar will come to Dharna Chowk at Indira Park in Hyderabad on November 18, Thursday, to sit on dharna, he will create a record of sorts.

This is because KCR is coming back to Dharna Chowk and sitting on dharna after a gap of ten years.

During Telangana statehood agitation between 2001 and 2014, KCR sat in several dharnas at several locations.

However, KCR last sat on dharna at Dharna Chowk in October 2011 during Sakala Janula Samme demanding statehood for Telangana.

Telangana employees unions which went on strike for over 40 days in 2011 as part of Sakala Janula Samme held dharna at Dharna Chowk in October 2011.

KCR took part in this dharna then.

Now after ten years, KCR is sitting on dharna at Dharna Chowk.

But this time, he is sitting in dharna as Chief Minister of Telangana state demanding BJP-led government at the Centre to procure paddy from Telangana in rabi as was done all these years.

It remains to be seen how Telangana people will receive KCR sitting on dharna after a gap of ten years at Dharna Chowk.

Because it’s the same KCR who closed Dharna Chowk after he became CM saying that there was no need to hold dharnas by anyone as Telangana state was formed, TRS came into power, he became CM and he will take care of all the sections and see that none face any problems in Telangana.

The same KCR is now coming back to Dharna Chowk to sit on dharna as CM.