Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who completed seven years as Chief Minister of Telangana State, said that he will not rest till his dream of “Bangaru Telangana” is achieved.

The CM on Tuesday greeted the Telangana people on the eve of the

seventh Telangana State formation day. KCR became first CM of Telangana State after its formation on June 2, 2014.

“With many battles, sacrifices, martyrdom, we have achieved the Telangana State in a parliamentary democratic way.,” the CM said. CM is happy, and he said that the Telangana state has excelled in all the sectors within a short span of seven years, the Telangana State laid strong foundations and offered stability.

“The Telangana state is fulfilling the demands of the Separate Telangana statehood movement one by one. Water for the irrigation and

drinking, power, medical and health, roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, reaching short term and long term aims.” the CM said.

The CM said he is felt proud to announce that, the newly formed 29th Telangana state had achieved and had made rapid strides in development

and welfare sectors and became role model for the other states, country as well.

KCR said that each and every sector were being neglected under the then united AP rule, is now being corrected in self Rule, and attained

the progress. As Telangana society represents with 90 percent of SC’s, STs, BScs and Minorities, the state government has been working for

the welfare of these deprived sections. devolopement is the part of commitment and dedication of the government, to fullfill the

aspirations of Telangana people, and to pay rich tributes to the martyrs.

The Telangana state government had been successful in reviving and revitalizing TS agri sector by constructing irrigation projects and

stabilizing farm sector. The Telangana state government is also was successful in strengthening the rural economy. KCR said people in

Telangana, made the contribution to all the success and he thanked them for the same.

Though there is a great economic loss incurred by the Corona pandemic, with the people’s support the state is marching forward. The faith and confidence reposed in him by the people; the CM said is a rock of support to him. He said he would not rest till with the people’s

support to make the Telangana State a Bangari Telangana’ a golden State. The CM congratulated people in the State on this occasion.