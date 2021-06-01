Yash donates big for Kannada Film Industry

The coronavirus pandemic shattered the lives of lakhs of Indian families as most of them are left jobless. The film industry is badly impacted and thousands of daily wage workers who rely on film shoots are struggling in a deep financial crunch. Kannada young Superstar Yash is touched by the current happenings and he decided to donate big for the families of Kannada film fraternity. Yash decided to deposit Rs 5000 each for 3000 members who are working in various departments of Kannada cinema. Rs 5000 each will be donated directly to their personal accounts. The top actor donated Rs 1.5 crore in total from his earnings.

“Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across the country. My own Kannada Film fraternity has been badly affected as well. In the light of the grave times, we live in. To each of the 3000 odd members which include all the 21 departments of our film fraternity, I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs 5000 to their personal accounts. While I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, it’s a ray of hope since it’s HOPE that is the certainty of faith. Faith of better times” posted Yash on his official page.