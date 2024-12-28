x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss

Published on December 28, 2024 by swathy

Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
Crazy date needed for Prabhas' Raja Saab
KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss
Dhanush croons for Kubera
NTR in London and Mahesh Babu in Europe

KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was laid to rest in New Delhi with full state honors on Saturday. He was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital as India mourned the loss of stalwart leader.

President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar, Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi, Loksabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and a large number of Union Ministers and politicians across India cutting across partylines attended the last rites.

From Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took part in the last rites of Manmohan Singh. Along with Revanth Reddy, several MPs and even Ministers visited Delhi to pay last respects to the departed PM. Telangana Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud and large number of Congress leaders also visited Delhi on Friday and Saturday to pay last respects to Manmohan Singh.

But one key missing in this sequence is former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. KCR gave even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss. He did not even care to visit Delhi and have last glimpse of the deceased leader to pay last respects. This is really shocking keeping in view the key role played by Manmohan Singh during Telangana agitation and his role in Telangana formation.

It was during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister that Telangana was put in the Common Minimum Program of UPA and finally Telangana state was formed in 2014. All the key developments regarding Telangana formation took place during Manmohan Singh’s tenure. Besides, KCR had also served as Union Minister in Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet.

However KCR did not deem it befitting to visit the last rites of Manmohan Singh, who is considered as one of the best and honest Prime Ministers of India, inspite of sharing many memorbale and historical moments with him. KCR has just released a condolence statement praising late Manmohan Singh and ordered his son and BRS working president to attend last rites of Manmohan Singh. Seems even death of a tall and lovable leader like Manmohan Singh also cannot bring KCR Dora from out of his farmhouse.

Next Crazy date needed for Prabhas’ Raja Saab Previous Dhanush croons for Kubera
Crazy date needed for Prabhas' Raja Saab
Dhanush croons for Kubera
NTR in London and Mahesh Babu in Europe

Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
Crazy date needed for Prabhas' Raja Saab
KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss
Dhanush croons for Kubera
NTR in London and Mahesh Babu in Europe

Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss
Christmas 2024 weekend successfully Wasted

