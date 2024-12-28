x
Home > Movie News

Crazy date needed for Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Published on December 28, 2024 by swathy

Raja Saab is the next release of Prabhas and the film is in the final stages of shoot. Maruthi is the director and People Media Factory has invested big on this interesting film. Raja Saab is slated for April 10th release during the summer season. There are strong speculations that Raja Saab will not hit the screens as per the plan. The makers have condemned the rumors but several filmmakers are making arrangements to release their films on April 10th. Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Jack and Sunny Deol’s Jaat are in the race currently and one of the next films of Nithiin too will release on the same day.

There are reports that Raja Saab is delayed due to the extensive post-production work. Maruthi and his team needs a longer time to wrap up the VFX work. The movie has to get a crazy date as Raja Saab will have a pan-Indian release. The makers will have to lock the next best available date. The film may release during Dasara 2025. For now, there is no clarity on the new release date. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are the heroines and Thaman is the music composer for Raja Saab.

Next Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes Previous KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss
