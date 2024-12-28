x
Home > Politics

Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes

Published on December 28, 2024 by swathy

Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes

Whole India is celebrating the maiden test century of young cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy. But one group which will be more elated with the young cricketer’s performance will be Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). With a solid century on Australian soil, Nitish Kumar Reddy has created new hopes for Andhra Cricket.

Andhra Cricket Association has been making relentless efforts to send cricketers to Indian National team over the past three decades, but it’s efforts have not been yielding desired results.

The first cricketer who had created hopes for ACA was MSK Prasad in 90s. But his career was short-lived, as he could not excel in international Cricket. Eventually MSK Prasad turned Cricket administrator and is working for Andhra Cricket’s growth.

After MSK, it was Ambati Rayudu who promised bright future for Andhra Cricket. A brilliant player with match winning performances in international cricket, Ambati Rayudu, represented Andhra Ranji team, in some seasons.
But due to inconsistency and personal issues, Rayudu could not cement his place in India Cricket team.

Cricketers like Venugopal Rao and Hanuma Vihari also brought cheers to ACA. In fact Hanuma Vihari is still playing. However it might be tough for him to get a call from BCCI for national team.

With such a long troubled history behind him, all rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy knocked on Indian National Cricket team’s doors. The best part is, he has shown his potential in the very beginning. However in the extremely highly competitive Indian team, the future of Nitish Kumar Reddy seemed uncertain. But with a solid century against strong Australia team in tough conditions, Nitish Kumar Reddy has laid a strong foundation for his international career.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is now the highest run scorer for India and the second highest run scorer in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. These statistics will ensure that he was won his place in the Indian team at least for the next two to three series.

Impressed by Nitish Reddy’s performance, ACA president Kesineni Chinni has announced Rs 25 lakh prize money.

With 21-year-old batting all rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy showing discipline and consistency, he may most probably become a regular member of India team. If this happens, then the long cherished dream of ACA and Andhra Cricket lovers will become a reality.

