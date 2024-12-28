Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics

Ruling Congress party questioned the credentials of Kalvakuntla Kavitha in taking up Backward Classes (BCs) issues. Government Whip Adi Srinivas, pulled up BRS woman leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, for using BCs with ulterior motives.

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha is talking about BCs and planning to hold a public meeting on January 3 to raise the voice on behalf of BCs. It is strange that, Kalvakuntla Kavitha has suddenly remembered BCs, after ignoring them for 10 years, when BRS was in power,” pointed out Adi Srinivas pulling up BRS woman leader.

“BCs are not in such a bad shape that they need Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s leadership to voice their issues. CM Revanth Reddy is showing utmost concern towards BCs in Telangana. Respecting BCs sentiments CM has even taken up Caste Census. Unable to bear this, Kalvakuntla Kavitha is creating new political drama using BCs,” fired Adi Srinivas.

Adi Srinivas urged BCs not to fall for Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s cunning tactics and attend public meeting. He assured BCs of proper justice under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

Adi Srinivas alleged that Kalvakuntla Kavitha is raking up BCs issues, only to divert public attention from her involvement in Delhi Liquor Scam case.