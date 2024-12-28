x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
View all stories
Home > Politics

Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics

Published on December 28, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger
image
Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics
image
Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
image
Crazy date needed for Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss

Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics

Ruling Congress party questioned the credentials of Kalvakuntla Kavitha in taking up Backward Classes (BCs) issues. Government Whip Adi Srinivas, pulled up BRS woman leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, for using BCs with ulterior motives.

“Kalvakuntla Kavitha is talking about BCs and planning to hold a public meeting on January 3 to raise the voice on behalf of BCs. It is strange that, Kalvakuntla Kavitha has suddenly remembered BCs, after ignoring them for 10 years, when BRS was in power,” pointed out Adi Srinivas pulling up BRS woman leader.

“BCs are not in such a bad shape that they need Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s leadership to voice their issues. CM Revanth Reddy is showing utmost concern towards BCs in Telangana. Respecting BCs sentiments CM has even taken up Caste Census. Unable to bear this, Kalvakuntla Kavitha is creating new political drama using BCs,” fired Adi Srinivas.

Adi Srinivas urged BCs not to fall for Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s cunning tactics and attend public meeting. He assured BCs of proper justice under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

Adi Srinivas alleged that Kalvakuntla Kavitha is raking up BCs issues, only to divert public attention from her involvement in Delhi Liquor Scam case.

Next MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger Previous Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
else

TRENDING

image
MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger
image
Crazy date needed for Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Dhanush croons for Kubera

Latest

image
MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger
image
Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics
image
Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
image
Crazy date needed for Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss

Most Read

image
Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics
image
Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
image
KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss

Related Articles

Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday