MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger

MAD Square is an upcoming sequel to the successful entertainer released last year, MAD. The first instalment was appreciated by the audiences for the hilarious entertainment. The makers recently kicked off musical promotions with banger first single. Now, they’ve released the second song, “Swathi Reddy.” The “Swathi Reddy” segment from first part became viral on social media after the release.

This electrifying track, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, is an instant chartbuster. Bheems and Swathi Reddy vocals and Suresh Gangula’s catchy lyrics makes it a Banger one. The song has addictive beats and full vibe that will make everyone groove. Reba Monica John steals the spotlight with her stunning dance moves. Meanwhile, the talented trio of Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin are back in top form, delivering their best for this eagerly awaited sequel. The song is sure to be a massive hit, creating a theatrical treat for audiences everywhere.

MAD Square is directed by Kalyan Shankar. It has music by Bheems Ceciroleo who is continuing from the first part, alongside cinematography by Shyam Dutt and editing by Naveen Nooli. MAD Square is being made by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suryadeva Naga Vamsi presents the film.