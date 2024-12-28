x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
View all stories
Home > Movie News

MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger

Published on December 28, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger
image
Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics
image
Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
image
Crazy date needed for Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss

MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger

MAD Square is an upcoming sequel to the successful entertainer released last year, MAD. The first instalment was appreciated by the audiences for the hilarious entertainment. The makers recently kicked off musical promotions with banger first single. Now, they’ve released the second song, “Swathi Reddy.” The “Swathi Reddy” segment from first part became viral on social media after the release.

This electrifying track, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, is an instant chartbuster. Bheems and Swathi Reddy vocals and Suresh Gangula’s catchy lyrics makes it a Banger one. The song has addictive beats and full vibe that will make everyone groove. Reba Monica John steals the spotlight with her stunning dance moves. Meanwhile, the talented trio of Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin are back in top form, delivering their best for this eagerly awaited sequel. The song is sure to be a massive hit, creating a theatrical treat for audiences everywhere.

MAD Square is directed by Kalyan Shankar. It has music by Bheems Ceciroleo who is continuing from the first part, alongside cinematography by Shyam Dutt and editing by Naveen Nooli. MAD Square is being made by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suryadeva Naga Vamsi presents the film.

Previous Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics
else

TRENDING

image
MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger
image
Crazy date needed for Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Dhanush croons for Kubera

Latest

image
MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger
image
Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics
image
Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
image
Crazy date needed for Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss

Most Read

image
Congress questions Kavitha’s BC politics
image
Nitish Kumar Reddy rekindles Andhra Cricket hopes
image
KCR Dora gives even Manmohan Singh last rites a miss

Related Articles

Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday